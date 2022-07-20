Editor:

Eric Bretan is running for the Airport Authority seat currently held by Rob Hancik, a two-term incum bent who is not in favor of privatizing the airport. In a letter to the editor, Eric insists he is not in favor of privatizing the airport, However, it is known that Vanessa Oliver sent out a mailing to the Economic Development Partnership requesting contributions for Bretan.

