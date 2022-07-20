Eric Bretan is running for the Airport Authority seat currently held by Rob Hancik, a two-term incum bent who is not in favor of privatizing the airport. In a letter to the editor, Eric insists he is not in favor of privatizing the airport, However, it is known that Vanessa Oliver sent out a mailing to the Economic Development Partnership requesting contributions for Bretan.
While Bretan is on record in The Daily Sun as saying he is not in favor of privatization, the EDP most certainly is and the members of that organization are capable of providing generous financial support. Bretan also has at least four campaign contributions of $500 each from prominent business people in our community with interests in development. Check it out for yourself at CharlotteVotes.com. How do you explain that, Eric?
This mailing list from Oliver to EDP membership included a concerning ethical lapse on her part. Bretan sent a cease-and-desist order to the person that expose this inappropriate activity. Later, I learned he threatened a cease-and-desist order, libel and defamation actions against his opponent, Hancik, for what amounts to ordinary campaign rhetoric.
And, of course, Bretan's recent letter to The Daily Sun requests that Hancik resign immediately from the Authority. Bretan needs to learn that whining is not an effective campaign tactic.
Bretan's campaign tactics are interesting, but not what we expect in Charlotte County. However, they would fit right in if he were running for office in Philadelphia or Chicago.
