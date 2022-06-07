If Mr. Bretan, should be elected to the Authority, that will be the beginning of the end for our airport as we know it.
Bretan is a proponent for privatization of our airport. And a main supporter of Bretan is Vanessa Oliver, the daughter of our Representative, Michael J. Grant, who has been pushing for privatization.
There are no airports in the U.S. that are privatized. In the U.S., there are over 500 airports serving passenger-carrying operations of an air carrier. If privatization was such a good deal for the airports, one would conclude that many airports would privatize. But it is not a good deal for the airport or the community, that's why other airports have not fallen for the hype.
Grant wants to stack the Airport Authority so that they can hand him a privatization deal.
Privatization will do only two things: Raise costs and drain the assets of a successfully operated airport. Privatization removes the FAA mandate that all profits of the airport stay with the airport. If privatized, those profits will flow outside of the airport, which will force the airport to raise all fees. Contrary to the promise of putting money into the community, privatization will actually take money out!
A successful airport, like PGD, brings money into our community, so there is no need to change the formula that has worked so well and continues to protect our valuable community asset.
Vote for Rob Hancik because he will keep leading the fight against privatization.
