I wish to give a long deserved shout out to the Charlotte County maintenance crew in charge of maintenance on the Peace River bridges.
Back in about 2012/2014, I complained in the Letters to the Editor in this paper about the poor maintenance of the lighting on the bridges. I worked for a sub-contractor with the county at the time. I complained about the lighting as a private citizen. After many years of daily travel over the bridges at the time, I observed at least 10 lights out. Never fixed. This was over the accepted outage as listed in the state “Maintenance of Traffic” rules at the time.
Boy, did I catch all kinds of grief from county inspectors and my employer. We were working on Burnt Store Road at the time. I informed them that as a private citizen I was entitled to my opinion. But it was well worth it as I have yet to see more than two lights out at a time since then, although I don’t travel it daily as I once did — retired.
I am also glad to see the replacement of the flags on the light poles. Much money was spent on extra design of the light poles in engineering cost and installation only to see the flags disappear and the empty holders left in place for many years.
The two bridges are the gateway to two communities and should be kept in clean working condition. My passing a street cleaning truck this past week working on the bridges is what prompted this letter. I don’t see as much trash on the sides as I used to. Keep up the good work.
Now if we could only get that extension ladder off the side of the hotel on the southbound side of the bridge.
Butch Erny
Port Charlotte
