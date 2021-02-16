Editor:
Bob Jones has a Bridge Quiz in every Saturday’s edition. My Bridge partner and I both take it then compare answers. We seldom if ever get more than three right.
I’m a decent player and she’s a student of the game. So it can’t possibly be our fault. The blame for our seeming ignorance must therefore belong to Jones. Please, I’m not saying to discontinue the daily column. It is enjoyed by many of us.
But perhaps another expert like Marty Bergen or Mel Colchamiro writes a syndicated column. Then should we continue to fail in our attempts at the quiz we’d know it’s time for us to give up Bridge.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
