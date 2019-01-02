Editor:
I am writing about the bicycle rack situation at Englewood Beach.
The majority of the bicycle racks at Englewood Beach were removed in November about the time of the boat races. I thought they would be replaced once the boat races were over, but they still have not been replaced.
Now that we are in the full swing of the tourist season, we are in need of bicycle racks at Englewood Beach. Today, at 9:30 a.m. bikes were having to be locked up to the railing of the elevated walkway between the parking lot and the beach or locked up at the one permanent rack at the north end of the beach. There was no room at that permanent bike rack.
As we all know, car parking spaces are limited at Englewood Beach and the bike racks need to be replaced. This will give people an alternative to driving their cars and can safely lock their bike up.
Rusty Dinsmore
Englewood
