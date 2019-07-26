Editor:

Therapeutic massage therapy at King's Gate well soon be discontinued. There latest regime of Activities Committee wants to discontinue this privilege of their therapeutic treatment based on their sign up book. Their reason is there is insufficient sign up book activity.

The real reason for the lack of names in the sign up book is, people use their telephone as it states to do so in the community ad, as well as the sign up book itself. Especially for that numerous amount of repeat customers. Another words the book could be rendered as useless, but good to have at the activities desk for people not aware of this great service. A similar situation took place years ago, although she was shortly afterwards called back due to popular demand. The residents who utilize this service for obvious reasons of neck, shoulder, back, leg and feet pain discomfort are all up in arms against this decision of elimination of their discounted health benefit service.

Their masseuse even went as far as presenting the committee with up-to-date records of approx. One hundred residents that utilize this service. The activities committee still claims their decision has been made. They need the space for holiday decorations storage.

Stuart Shaul

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments