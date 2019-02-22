Editor:
When the School Board drafted its referendum last summer and began to sell it to the public for passage, one of the things that they said they would do with the money was to reinstate elementary school instrumental music which they cut out a number of years ago due to a large budget cut.
Now that the referendum has passed and the School Board has the money they were looking for, I hope that they will keep their commitment to reinstate elementary school instrumental music.
My family and friends at my request voted for the referendum basically for two reasons that the board said they would use the money: the reinstatement of elementary instrumental music and increase in teacher salaries. Please keep your commitments.
Ennis J. Bisbano
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.