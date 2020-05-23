Editor:
Many of your readers are without their weekly church family and houses of worship. At this time, more than ever, we need words of faith and encouragement.
You are to be commended for continuing to publish Bible verses and a religion and church page. We would appreciate a return of the Saturday weekly sermons column from local pastors. It is sorely missed and had many readers.
Margaret James
Port Charlotte
