Editor:
I commend Joe Tiseo, a Charlotte County commissioner, for publicly stating the proposed funding requested by Rep. Grant for a hurricane shelter in Babcock Ranch. Total coast would be approximately $19 million, $2 million from local funds, the balance from state and federal.
This has been in the planning states since January in private meetings with Syd Kitson and the majority of county commissioners, which was denied when published by the Sun in February. We vote in politicians to spend our money wisely and honestly, and we should have input and open discussions how it is spent. It doesn't seem this was the case.
Rep. Grant requested from the state Legislature the funding, as he noted, for the good of the residents of Charlotte County. He goes on to criticize Joe Tiseo for opening his mouth, telling him to "shut the hell up," calling him Hurricane Joe, shows class, also telling the Sun Joe Tiseo does not care about our citizens, and creating a fake controversy. Grant goes on to say in his setting-the-record straight column space provided by the Sun on April 8 that Kitson is a man of integrity who is doing Charlotte County a favor by accepting public funding for his field house, aka a hurricane shelter.
A certificate of occupancy would be issued allowing 2,500 occupancy. Babcock Ranch states a future population of 50,000. Nice try, Grant. Stop meeting in secret and you won't be criticized for not being on the up and up.
Ralph Boeringer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.