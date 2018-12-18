Editor:
Open letter to the congressional leaders.
Anyone who has paid attention to the events ongoing at the southern border should recognize that the need for a secure border is of utmost importance to the majority of Americans. In 2016, the voters spoke, and they have been waiting patiently since then. President Trump has made his feelings known regarding the nation's security.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Leader Paul Ryan must find the courage and leadership to move the Border Security Bill to a vote, otherwise it is my firm belief that Republicans will never again hold a majority in Congress. Gentlemen, it is time to find the intestinal fortitude and pass the $5 billion cost of the security wall before this Congress moves into history.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
