Editor:
All patriots should be concerned about the First Amendment’s future, particularly about whether freedom of the press will continue. President Trump, like Stalin and Hitler, declared a free press “the people’s enemy.” Nothing could be further from the truth.
I have read newspapers 63 years, watched television news almost as long. I have read the following newspapers while in their market: the Plainfield Courier-News, Columbus Dispatch, Defiance Crescent News, Toledo Blade, Terre Haute Tribune, Fort Myers News-Press, and, since 1995, North Port Sun. I treasure the print media and newspapers’ importance in exposing an issue’s sides. Essentially, “the fourth branch of our government is its free press. If we… govern ourselves, we need be informed.” That's the media’s role. Without a free press, holding leaders accountable for immoral actions or inaction would be tantamount to impossible.
I’ve watched TV news anchors from DEdwards to LHolt. In 1949 the FCC instituted a “Fairness Doctrine,” requiring “holders of broadcast licenses to both present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was honest, equitable, and balanced.” In 1987, the FCC removed the “Fairness Doctrine.” This permitted networks to broadcast almost anything, whether or not true, w/no other perspective. Can you have a free press and a fairness doctrine? Yes, any idea, or any lie, could be broadcast, but a response to that idea or lie, consistent with being “equitable and balanced” is necessary. Return “Fairness Doctrine” to broadcast media.
Rik Jimison
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.