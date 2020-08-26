Editor:
It has been brought to my attention that Publix has three brothers working together, which has not happened at Publix before, and they have been working the front lines together throughout the Covid-19 epidemic.
They have been working since the Covid started and two of the brothers have opted to go back to school to start college in a week or so. They are Zach, Caleb, and Jacob Cooper and they work at the Publix at Merchants Plaza on Placida. They have demonstrated the utmost kindness, helpfulness, and fantastic customer services during this time. I feel it would make a great story about how these brothers are working in our community with such integrity through this time.
Christine Wallner
Englewood
