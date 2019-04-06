Editor:
Once again I was privileged to attend a Charlotte High School production, "Anything Goes," performed by Troupe 0922.
These very talented students under the direction of the high school's theater director, along with a professional dancing instructor, the high school's choir director and the CHS crew of many involved students, took me directly to Broadway.
Karen Hays
Punta Gorda
