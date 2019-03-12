Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Suncoast Humane Society for helping us adopt a dog. A special thanks to Brittany for suggesting to adopt Bruno. He was the perfect choice.
PS: Bruno says, hi!
Enrique J. Hubert
Englewood
