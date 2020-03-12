Editor:
Regarding the underground wiring project in Burnt Store Isles. Recently I found out if you don’t pay the “estimated” assessment cost of $9,215.26 in one lump sum and instead pay it over 20 years it will cost you $14,303 ($712.15 per year). Then the “estimated” assessment becomes a debt attached to your property. In other words, if you sell your home anytime during that 20-year period you will be responsible for paying off the balance before you sell your home, or negotiate with the buyer to have them assume responsibility for the remainder of the debt.
When attending the Council meeting a few weeks ago, I found out the Council could have moved forward with approving the underground wiring without getting the approval of the residents of BSI. Instead they decided to mail out a straw poll ballot to see if the majority of property owners would vote for or against the project. But here’s the catch, the Council refused to put a number on what represents a majority, saying they would determine that number after the vote. Meaning, if 51% of the residents vote in favor of the project the Council will determine whether or not to move forward.
In my view when the cost is over $9,000 or $14,303, 51% (one household) should not constitute a majority. I believe in all fairness there should be an overwhelming majority of 70% to 80% of the property owners before moving forward.
Howard Elkin
Punta Gorda
