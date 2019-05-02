Editor:
There is a classic painting by Edward Hicks which demonstrates all of God’s creations living together in perfect balance and harmony. This allegorical piece of artwork could be ascribed to the people in our community.
In the 41 years that I have lived here, I’ve seen true brotherhood and sisterhood at their best, while our diverse community lives together the way our Creator intended. We almost never see hateful, malicious crimes against a cemetery, a house of worship or a personal residence. Even in the worst of times, such as the time after 9/11, the people of Charlotte County banded together when there was a slight uptick in bigotry and prejudice.
In my chosen profession, I have colleagues, friends and “brothers” from every religion, racial group and country of origin in this world. I think that I am a better person for it, and so are the patients and residents of our local area. Each local ethnic group maintains its remarkable identity while keeping our community and our country first in its heart.
It is a paradigm for the rest of our society. We seem to be bucking a disturbing worldwide trend that is quite the opposite.
David Klein
Punta Gorda
