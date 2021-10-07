So...America is getting inundated with foreign immigrants, many with COVID and other diseases.
Then they are distributed across this nation, usually into former Republican strongholds (disgusting political exercise).
America has a Constitution, comprised of laws. Our president swears an oath on the Bible, to uphold these laws. Why then, does Biden pick and choose the laws he wants, and ignores the ones he does not want? His anti-American option opens him to impeachment.
Democrats have abandoned the common-sense policies (of their own party) that built this nation. Raise taxes on the rich ... they will leave this country, and go back to the cheap labor nations, PRE-TRUMP!
Raise taxes on the populace, they will withdraw from this economy, and wait for better times. "Dis the law"... and see what happens to crime in America.
Raise gas prices, and energy prices, and watch this economy dissolve before your very eyes. Punish those that exercise their Constitutional rights, and suffer internal strife, and non-compliance with unreasonable government mandates.
Tyranny, and sedition within the ranks of our military, only lures dictatorship, and loss of our freedoms! if this American justice system continues on its present path, there will be no more America ... Just the recollection of the Gulag Archipelago ala Stalin, and the extermination of over 65 million people circa 1918, thru 1954!
No? We are headed that way!
When a people cannot get their elected officials to do their elected jobs, and infight 24/7/365 ... What is left of the Republic? "Socialism, Communism, Progressivism" (bad choice!)
