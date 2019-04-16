Editor:
I do not agree with Punta Gorda’s plan to assess only properties in the so called “benefit area.” All boaters can go through Buckley’s Pass, whether it is a boat leaving the canals to access the harbor or a boat coming in to the canals to fish or enjoy the scenery.
The proposed assessment plan is a burden to every homeowner in the “benefit area” and extremely unfair to condo owners. Most condo associations have many more residential units than docks available. In the association where I live, there are 52 condo units and 18 boat docks. Every single owner has received an assessment notice for $983, for a total of $51,116.00. I assume all the other condo associations have been notified in a similar manner.
The city is assessing what they call “Water Access Units” which they describe as a “dock, lift, slip or other structure for receiving a watercraft.” If they proceed with this inequitable method of paying for the project by charging only properties in the phony “benefit area” then condo associations should be billed $983 for each of their boat docks. All the condo associations should be assessed in this manner.
The most unfortunate part of this situation was well-said by the Charlotte Sun on April 5: “Public opinion falls on deaf ears.”
Thanks, Punta Gorda City Council.
Paula Anderson
Punta Gorda
