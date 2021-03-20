Editor:
1). The game: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did us all proud. The offense played a well coordinated game to score 31 points. However, they missed adding 14 more points when they were at the Chiefs' 2-yard line twice and missed scoring. It could have been a 45-point game. The defense held back Mahomes and the Chiefs to a 9 points. Defensive end Pierre-Paul was all over Mahomes delivering several sacks in a most impressive performance. The victory was a solid vindication for the team.
2). The fans in the stadium: The NFL could have had 15,000 fans with sufficient space for social distancing. The "Paper human cut-outs" placed around could have had "sunny smiley faces" painted for a better impression.
3). The entertainment: National Music like "America the Beautiful" and the "National Anthem" must be performed with the dignity by trained singers. These were performed in a cavalier fashion, the former by a female who "POP-ularised it; the latter by a "country music" group who could not even get the tempo right. It was pitiful.
4). The commercials and halftime show: The former was a "subliminal" assault on your mind while the latter a loud razza-ma-tazz show which prompted me to take a "pee-break" and get more snacks and a drink for the second half.
Hearty cheers to our Buccaneers for a well earned Super Bowl 55 victory and for Tom Brady who received his seventh Vince Lombardy Trophy. Way to go Bucs and now for next season.
Arthur de Silva
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.