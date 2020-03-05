Editor:
Recently a letter was published stating "and now after just 3 years under Trump our deficit has increased by 50%." This is completely false. When Trump took office in 2016 the debt was at about $19.9 trillion. Now it's at $23.3 trillion, about a 15% increase.
Under Obama the debt went from $10.7 trillion in 2008 to $19.9 in 2016. That is an increase of about 86%. We must also keep in mind that Trump is spending double the amount of interest compared to Obama or about one-third of the $3.4 trillion or "his share."
Most of the the other two-thirds went to rebuilding the military (a necessary evil in our world). As we know, any cuts in the budget are met with a fierce challenge, no matter how small. It is not a popular thing to do when you're looking for votes. However, we are deep in a huge debt that we don't want to leave to our children and grandchildren.
Most of Washington does not seem to understand the term "budget", especially the crazy left. My main issue with Trump are his views of the environment, but when it come down to the economy and the budget, he's doing a good job. One last thing: when anti-Trump letters are not truthful, it doesn't help your cause.
Thomas Gray
Englewood
