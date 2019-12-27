Editor:
The Department of Transportation has a grandiose idea for a new highway across central Florida. It is not one that would alleviate traffic on I-75 and I-95 but would facilitate the development of central Florida. If you own land next to this proposed highway your future financial security will be assured.
The beauty of the national parks is that we do not allow human beings to live there. Do we really want population density in central Florida to rival that of the East and West coasts?
Why not build a railroad through central Florida of high speed passenger trains that could travel Tallahassee to Miami in 3-4 hours? The tourist could board at Tallahassee, travel to Miami, get sunburn, spend a lot of money all without congesting I-75 and I-95. Should such a railroad be built it should be 20 feet above sea level because probably in 40 years it will be the only thing above water.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
