The Build Back Better bill is full of benefits for wealthy elites and harmful provisions for hard-working taxpayers - many small business owners.
According to the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the bill that just passed by the House increasing the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap from $10,000 to $80,000 through 2026 would benefit mostly the rich. More than 80 percent of the benefit would go to those making over $200,000. Families making over one million a year would receive close to $130,000 in tax relief over five years. Notably the SALT deduction change would benefit those in blue states like New York, California etc. with high state taxes.
Not only will the 80,000 increase in IRS staff in the bill enable further harassment of hard working Americans, it will drain other employers’ talent pool for a bureaucratic waste.
A billion dollar increase in the Labor Department budget will largely be directed at enforcement against employers. While on the surface this may seem like a good thing, consequences would likely include more burdensome regulations and paperwork for already overwhelmed small employers. Some of the union-backed and restrictive provisions of the “Protecting the Right To Organize” PRO Act, are in this bill.
The bill would increase inflation and create uncertainty for businesses and families alike undermining our fragile recovery from a worldwide pandemic.
And these are just tips of a mammoth iceberg with the USA Titanic heading right for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.