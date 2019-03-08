Editor:
I love your newspaper, local, national and opinion articles.
1. Pickleball:
As a former sport player (I'm 90 now) and enthusiast, I say the town or county should buy or condemn enough undeveloped land away from residences. Invite players to pay in a modest "expression of interest" fee to help gauge space needed. Then let Gilchrist Park revert to being a quiet harbor-side refuge for all to enjoy, including adjacent residents.
My wife and I are "snowbirds" enjoying life in Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club in Port Charlotte. There, good thinkers found land away from the houses to build courts and everyone is happy.
John Hooton
Port Charlotte
