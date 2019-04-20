Editor:
I have been utilizing the wonderful Englewood Beach for over 10 years and have come to realize that Mark Timchula and his better half, Susan, are providing such a wonderful service to all those who partake in using his beach chairs, umbrellas, chairs and tables. His small team of workers are always so cordial, friendly and professional in their demeanor. Based on the minuscule prices one pays for this great service, I am confident that the effort put forth by his team no way provides any more than a minimum wage, if that.
In conversation with Mark, I also note that the chairs and lounges must be taken up earlier than prior years because the county requires that the beach be cleared, especially now during turtle season.
A simple solution would be to erect a small storage facility on the beach and even place it on an elevated platform to protect any turtle nesting. The time necessary to remove the beach items and place them away for the evening could most likely be significantly less than taking the items from the beach to an off beach site to store.
As a frequent beach-goer (drive from Venice to Englewood Beach) because of such a great service, I can't rationalize why the county doesn't go the extra step to help this local businessman continue to succeed and provide him the tools to provide the value-add to his great service.
Dominic W. Ruggerio
Venice
