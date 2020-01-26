Editor:
When I moved here in 1979, I was presented with an opportunity that I did not know existed. I was informed that I should buy an empty lot and then hire a contractor to design and build a house.
In my native land of NYC, only people like Donald Trump and Leona Helmsley get to build their own dwellings. The man who developed Lake Suzy and Kingsway offered me a lot, and said that he would defer the payments and that he would subordinate the deed to the bank that financed the house. That man’s confidence in me gave me a great start.
My builders constructed the first of two great houses which have withstood multiple tropical cyclones. All the sub-contractors did a wonderful job, and those people are still my friends and contracted workers, even after 41 years.
The people who build houses and commercial property in this county are skilled, honest and committed. They serve the community with honor, generosity, and dignity, and they have helped me with my many projects, including the Andes Clinic. I am proud to call them friends.
I might also throw in a good word for the bankers, Realtors, and real estate attorneys who have facilitated my transactions over the years. All these professionals have illuminated and honored my life in Charlotte County.
Dr. David Klein
Punta Gorda
