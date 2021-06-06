Editor:
The USA is the most pathetic two-party, outdated political system in the world.
Did you know that we are the 18th in happiness worldwide?
Did you know that we are 13th in infrastructure?
Did you know that these humans' first countries have the strongest gun laws in the world?
Did you know we kill more people than the rest of the world combined?
Did you know that we only have one commissioner interested in trees?
The reason he is a doctor and knows about the importance of human health.
Did you know that our clean water concern is only good for three months rather than 100 years?
The reason why the two out of five are not. They are builders!
And why number five is needed for his yes — to builder's vote.
Did you know that our forefathers made up the gun law, so they could kill the Indians and steal their land?
Did you know that if you are not a Republican you — according to our local reporter Betsy Calvert and one of the builder commissioners — should not be allowed to live in our Democracy.
Did you know the commissioner panicked and the Sun panicked and gave the builder a quarter page to exonerate him?
After all, each building built is another reader.
Hoping I am allowed my name Alex Haak as registered, by our Pulitzer prize winner John Hackworth, rather than his chance to Alexander!
Alex Haak
Murdock
