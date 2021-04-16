Editor:

I received a call from a citizen who told that a builder just cleared 10 lots without any permits at all. No landscaping permits, no Gopher Tortoise permits, no tree permits, nothing. The property was thick with tortoise burrows and heritage trees. We can only assume that everything was cut down or buried alive.

When I call North Port a “cheap date,” do you believe it now?

I want the City Commission to jack the fines up through the ceiling. The builders will only respect penalties of $5,000 a burrow or $10,000 a heritage tree. Do it.

Allain Hale

North Port

