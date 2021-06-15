Editor:
Communist? Socialist?
We live with others, pay our bills and think of ourselves as rugged individualists, We do for ourselves and resent having to depend on anyone else. We do not like the idea of moochers and beggars. They should go out and get a job and support themselves.
Can we, individually, build a school for our children and hire their teachers? Can we, individually build the roads and bridges we depend on? Can we, individually protect ourselves from foreign powers that wish to take our land and freedoms? Can we, individually provide public safety, national defense, and security for our businesses and economy? No!
Organizing political, military, and social agencies to provide these things does not make anyone a Communist or a Socialist. Electing the persons to lead these agencies that we call government is the stuff of democracy. Providing for the public welfare and the common good is part of our duty as members of this country. And it is not Socialism. It is part of the social contract to which we swear an oath, every time we pledge allegiance.
To refer to it as otherwise is mendacious, and, in the extreme, traitorous.
Ronald L. Norvelle
Punta Gorda
