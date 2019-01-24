Editor:
How do I feel about the government “shutdown?” The paper wants to know, so they can write an article that will allow all the clucking chickens to attack the man “they” deem "responsible.”
No one is complaining about the GM workers who were “fired” in Michigan and Ohio. We bailed GM out and they took the money and ran, albeit a few years down the road. The firings for most, are devastating.
Those involved in the shutdown, will go back and get all the money due them, including the benefits. The “shutdown” is 30 days and counting and while approximately 800,000 are involved, very few are complaining save, Nancy. et al.
The paper asks a question, but the wrong one. The question they should be asking is, why do we spend money on projects and agencies that show no ROI or give any value for the dollar.
The “shutdown” is not absolute. Many people are willing to work because they know their work is keeping us safe. Waiting for their money is a small price to pay for safety.
How about we give all the tariff money collected to the fired GM workers to help them while they look for new jobs? Why not ask that question. Better yet, call the numbers put in the article and suggest that be done.
I will bet that Chuck and Nancy will come to the table in an instant. Building the wall is imperative, keeping the DACA people in limbo is “immoral.”
Richard J. Pitz
Punta Gorda
