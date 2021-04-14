Editor:
Not only do we have an incompetent, mentally challenged, physically, verbally stumbling President, but now you can add a Pinocchio lying award.
Biden has made a number of blatantly incorrect statements concerning the new Georgia voting law. Has the extremely biased media called him out on it? Neither have they called him out on his bumbling of what is now an illegal immigrant border fiasco.
He claims under the new Georgia voting law "Voting will stop 5 p.m.; it ends early voting hours and eliminates early voting hours on Sundays." The truth is that "On election day polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; it expands early voting hours Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and also requires two Saturdays of early voting; and counties have the option to add one or two Sundays."
Why these blatant lies? This new law prevents Biden and his political cronies from performing fraudulent election gimmicks in Georgia during the 2022 mid-term election. They know they can't win unless they manipulate the voting system. This scares them.
I give Georgia kudos for the guts to pass this new law and live with the threats from various groups to move the MLB All-Star game or boycott companies that support this bill.
Other states are planning similar new voting laws. Good for them!
Biden, you have done more damage in 100 days to business growth, energy industry, fostered more illegal immigration attempts and caused loss of more jobs than any previous president. What an embarrassment in front of the whole world.
Tony Ciampa
Punta Gorda
