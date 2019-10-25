Editor:
I have had it with the Republican bullies of Charlotte County. I have had obscenities yelled at me at stop lights, I have been run off the road, I and my children have had unacceptable gestures done to us. And I have had my car keyed.
The reason for all of this is one lone bumper sticker, that says Proud Democrat. They find this offensive — unbelievable! Their guy won, he is sitting in the White House and he alone is taking on the world. They walk around in their MAGA hats and their fearless leader is all alone ruling our country.
So what is the problem? I don’t get it at all, you would think they would be dancing and laughing and having a great big party every day. Unless of course they feel guilty and just can’t admit they alone made a mistake and their commander-in-chief is destroying our standing in the world.
What I do know is I have my 1st amendment rights and I will fight for those as much as they claim to be fighting for #2 on the list. So I just added two more bumper stickers to back of my car. And I will not be stopped for standing up for my rights ever . And I will never stoop to the level of the bully-in-chief and aspire to be like the Donald!
Janet Scott
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.