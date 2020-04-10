Editor:
I get angry when I hear people say "The Earth has always warmed and cooled. We aren't causing it, and can't do anything about it." I'm angry not because they are wrong but because they are completely missing the point, and they only want to argue about it.
The point is this. We have been burning fossil fuels for about 200 of our 5,000 years of recorded history. Say we've only used up half of it. Since our usage has constantly accelerated, we might have another 100 years left. If we somehow continue beyond that, there is no way our fuels will last, and we'll have to switch to renewables anyway, plus there are other useful things to do with fuels besides burn them.
I believe this makes it imperative that we stop using up the planet and change to an economy that produces nothing that we cannot recyle indefinitely.
Greta Thunberg is not wrong. "Our house is on fire". And like those who have experienced a house fire, we all will suffer even after the fire is out. If our generation figuratively "fiddles while Rome burns" (this is our politicians' chief response), the future will likely be quite grim.
Thane Lincicome
Port Charlotte
