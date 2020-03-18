Editor:
Recently a local writer used a lot of words to miss the point about global warming. The answer to “Can we… blame fossil fuels?” is short, and it is “yes.” It makes little difference what happened over millennia, (the glaciers shrinking and reforming in reaction to CO2 in the atmosphere over thousands of years). What matters is the current transformation of all planetary systems in a response to the CO2 loading of the oceans and atmosphere by humans’ combustion of fossil fuels.
We are releasing the once buried CO2 into the systems. Our collective land use changes, like deforestation, contribute as well. The “burning” part of this transformation has happened since the industrial revolution and has happened over decades not millennia. Certain humans will have the financial ability to “adapt” but we are living in the sixth extinction of species as I type. The marine and land species humans need to survive are simply unable to adapt to such a rapid warming pace.
We must protect ourselves and as many species as possible as soon as possible. Let’s spend our time writing to officials like Rep. Steube and Sens. Rubio and Scott. They should represent us and the plants and animals we need to survive long term by taking action. Policies are waiting in the wings that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions fast (like the EnergyInnovationAct.org) We can implement known ways to sequester greenhouse gasses that are warming the planet. And, yes, move away from fossil fuel combustion.
Lindsey Kohlenburg
Port Charlotte
