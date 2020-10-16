Editor:
Wake up America! Can't you see what you are doing is wrong in the sight of God!
Do you think looting, burning and destroying is right? If you examine your hearts you wouldn't either. Building is what you should do. I know that being closer to 90 years old than 80 years of age has given me a different outlook on things.
How much has to be destroyed of this nation till you are satisfied? What has Trump done wrong by giving up a good life of ease to help his country to be a nation that it used to be? Where people worked to live instead of getting things for nothing. I've lived through the great depression of the 1930's. It's hard.
You think Biden will be great, think again. Will Pelosi and Schumer calls the shots for what America is to be. Think about it. They tried everything to get something on Trump. They even blame him for this virus. Think again. This is God's littler reminder of who is in charge, world wide. Are your eyes open yet?
Jean Smith
North Port
