Editor:
In this world full of turmoil and uncertainty, it was a wonderful sight Monday, Jan. 11, at the BSIA/BSIBC food drive, held in Burnt Store Isles on Tripoli and Monaco. The neighborhood came together with bags, cartons, and trunkloads of food and cleaning supplies for our local needy.
It was amazing, truly! In addition, the check and cash donations were generous...someone donated their whole stimulus check!
The good feelings we had helping along with the joy of those giving will only be double felt by the recipients via St. Vincent de Paul distributing the goods. We applaud their help.
Good day, good news, and thanks to all who were there in every way.
Susan Miscia
Punta Gorda
