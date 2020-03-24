Editor:

I am very concerned that my fellow homeowners in Burnt Store Isles are unaware, as I was until recently, that the projected cost to us ($9,215.26) for installing utilities underground (including subsidizing Comcast) that we are voting on in a straw poll is only an estimate.

It is not until the project passes and put out to bid that the real cost arrives at our door in our tax bill. I am embarrassed to admit that I have other things that have a higher priority in my life. Things, people, charities, experiences that I would rather spend my money on..

I am voting ‘no’ towards paying $9,215.26 or $12,450.78 or $18,761.89 or whatever the bid comes in at.

Stanley Kapuchinski

Burnt Store Isles

