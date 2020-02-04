Editor:
Underground wiring has been a topic of discussion in Burnt Store Isles for many years, and many have argued both for and against this controversial subject. Before the community votes on this important subject, I think much more thought and research should be given to 5G - the next generation of wireless technology.
The benefits of installing this wireless technology are obvious. It allows delivery of super-fast internet speeds. But this nimble technology is connected by not-so-nimble infrastructure. The trade-off for the speed of these millimeter wave signals is limited range and the inability to penetrate obstructions.
In many communities around the country telecommunication companies are preparing for 5G technology by installing 30 foot poles with multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas about the size of a backpack atop these poles. In many cases, these poles are installed about 500 to 1,000 feet apart — depending on local terrain and density.
While BSIA is pursuing the removal of the current FPL poles and wiring, the future may bring even more poles and ugly antennas to our community. The $ 9,000 to $10,000 fee per property proposed to remove the FPL poles may not solve the 5G problem we may face in the future. We need to include a study of the effect of 5G wireless internet equipment on BSI before we’re asked to vote on this important matter.
Ralph Gaudette
Burnt Store Isles
