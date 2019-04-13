Editor:

I'm sure many local folks around here are as equally upset and angered as I was over the avoidable death a couple of weeks ago of the young elementary school-aged girl in Fort Myers who was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver while waiting for her school bus to arrive in the early morning darkness.

Such a tragedy could have easily been avoided at that residential corner school bus stop with some common-sense ingenuity.

I moved recently from a suburban residential community in Fairfax County, Virginia. Many community homeowners' associations there have planned ahead and built, with homeowner association dues money, a concrete-block shelter with a shanty-style roof to protect the school kids from inclement weather and careless roadway traffic, with bench seats ringing the enclosure.

What a practical, responsive investment to provide safety for your children while waiting for the school bus.

Chet Buckenmaier

Punta Gorda

