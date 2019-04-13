Editor:
I'm sure many local folks around here are as equally upset and angered as I was over the avoidable death a couple of weeks ago of the young elementary school-aged girl in Fort Myers who was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver while waiting for her school bus to arrive in the early morning darkness.
Such a tragedy could have easily been avoided at that residential corner school bus stop with some common-sense ingenuity.
I moved recently from a suburban residential community in Fairfax County, Virginia. Many community homeowners' associations there have planned ahead and built, with homeowner association dues money, a concrete-block shelter with a shanty-style roof to protect the school kids from inclement weather and careless roadway traffic, with bench seats ringing the enclosure.
What a practical, responsive investment to provide safety for your children while waiting for the school bus.
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.