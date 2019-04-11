Editor:
Quite a few years ago, my children walked to the bus shelter to wait for the school bus. The shelter not only sheltered them from inclement weather, but also the possibility of an automobile hitting them as they waited.
Now we have students standing out in all kinds of weather, on streets that are not safe for them due to erratic drivers, possibly texting, and I don’t understand why.
Who decided that students didn’t need a shelter while waiting for the school bus? How did they justify it? Where did the shelters go? A young student would be alive today if she was waiting in a shelter when a vehicle veered into her as she stood on the street with nothing between her and the vehicle.
I’m sure that parents of children presently attending schools would approve of shelters for their student children, especially when they have to be there while it is still dark, if it’s pouring rain, and arriving dry at school rather than in wet clothing.
I hope by sending this note to the Sun, they will be able to find out why the shelters were removed and how we can bring them back. Our children are precious and we cannot just let them stand out in inclement weather, dodging speeding vehicles, etc.
Penelope A. Deutsch
Punta Gorda
