Editor:
I never thought when I retired I would be so busy.
First thing every morning I start my day by answering phone calls. Gee, I did not know I had chronic pain till these birdbrains started calling me. Now I do have chronic pain.
I tell them, "yep, I have chronic pain 'you know where' from all you dummies that call every day. "
Next, my computer has a problem.
Well, I’m married to my husband who fixed computer problems for 20 years. So guess you won’t be getting my credit card number to fix my non-existing problem.
Also had a phone call from my nephew who needed money to fly back home. Well, my nephews were all home where they live, so guess you got busted on that one. I can’t believe how people fall for all this nonsense.
I really do not know why I worked so many years not knowing all the entertainment I could get just by staying home. We send people to the moon. We send a Rover to Mars, but we can’t stop the stupid phone calls.
Think I’ll move to India and get a part-time job.
Cathy Bohling
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.