“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The Declaration of Independence.
Sadly, we’ve often fallen short of this ideal and live in a time when too many businesses otherwise open to the public are suing to carve out exceptions to discriminate primarily on the basis of the sexual orientation. If this exception wouldn’t apply to you, be sure a license to discriminate rarely stops with one group or one type of business. As a famous poem says “… and then they came for me.”
In a press release on June 20, Michaels, the arts and crafts retail chain, announced it was joining Open to All, the nationwide public engagement campaign to build understanding and discussion about the importance of protecting people from discrimination — and the bedrock principle that when businesses open their doors to the public, they should be open to all.
Michaels signed the Open to All business pledge and stated their commitment to maintaining a welcoming and safe environment for people — including team members, visitors, customers, vendors and clients — regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability. They pledged to not discriminate against any individuals or deny them goods or services based on any of these characteristics.
I applaud Michaels’ commitment to treating employees and customers fairly.
Todd Stanfield
Punta Gorda
