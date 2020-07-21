Editor:
We care deeply for the health and lives of our family, our friends, all our fellow citizens and ourselves. Therefore, we stand with Dr. Constance, Mr. Deutsch and the Punta Gorda City Council on their positions requiring masking. But we shall go a step further by patronizing only those restaurants and retail stores which post signs, mindful of legitimate exceptions, prohibiting service or entry into the establishment of those smoking, shoeless, shirtless or mask-less. And then enforce those prohibitions.
The freedom of choice is preserved for those with honest, contrary views. The rest are simply selfish and dangerous persons.
Laura & Jim Lambert
Punta Gorda
