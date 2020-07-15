Editor:
There are several local restaurants and businesses crying for our support during this pandemic. I have always tried to shop locally, but if I take the risk to use your business, and I don’t see mask or gloves on cooks or food handlers, or masks on employees, or overcrowding, I walk out and cross your business off my list forever.
If you can’t take the precautions to protect me your customer, wear the mask, it saves lives and maybe your business. Thank you to the businesses that are taking the time to protect your customers.
Patricia Kuechmann
Punta Gorda
