In response to the letter to the editor about businesses using feathered flags for advertising their business, to this person, try operating a business without advertising. Some ads are very expensive, especially this time of the year when businesses are trying to make ends meet.
If we can't let you, the consumer, know here we are at, then you would have a very hard time finding us. A town or city is for shopping, not admiring the landscape which landscaping is very expensive to the payer, you included.
We business owners have enough expenses due to the Charlotte County regulations. Happy shopping. Hope you can find us.
Charles Lacefield
Steals & Deals
Port Charlotte
