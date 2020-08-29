Editor:
WTO established Jan. 1, 1995, and consists of 164 member countries today.
China began enacting economic reforms in 1979 and McDonalds opened there in 1984.
China was granted admittance into the WTO on Dec. 11, 2001 as a “Developing Nation”, with the support of President Bush; believing it would move China toward liberal reforms and be beneficial to the U.S. economy. Immediately thereafter, many major corporations not having entered China previously, looked excitedly upon China’s potential customer base, having a population four times that of the USA.
Fast forward to 2017 and what happened in the interim? Those major corporations are led by CEO’s making tens of mMillions of dDollars, who contribute to lobbyists and the professional politicians in D.C., to insure favorable legislation for them and their 50% partner: China.
A businessman saw the impact of the actions permitted by our elected officials, in allowing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to steal intellectual property and military secrets by hosting companies manufacturing, previously located in the USA. Not only did they displace millions of Americans’ jobs, they undercut the price of goods still manufactured in America and created a multi-billion-dollar-a-year trade deficit, which unless stopped, would allow the CCP to dominate us.
In 2016 that businessman took on the professional politicians, many within his own party, who had been oblivious or indifferent to the CCP’s plans. Fortunately, he prevailed and though the swamp is still nearly as full; has turned the tide against the CCP, and is winning for all Americans.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.