In response to a recent letter, let me start out by saying, I love and respect the writer and I love my hometown of Englewood. I figured if she was asking this question others might be as well.

The Lemon Bay High School Band has many competitions and responsibilities throughout the year. We always participate in the Labor Day Parade along with several other events such as FAME, Rotonda Christmas Parade, Boca Grande Parade, home football games, select away football games, and a variety of competitions. When the Labor Day Parade is held in September at its normally scheduled time, we are always there. However, we expressed to the parade committee that the reboot date would not work for our band due to the large amount of previously-scheduled events on our calendar.

If you attended FAME, you saw our Jazz Band perform. Several of our students volunteered to help set up and tear down for the FAME event, as well. We do our very best to attend as many community activities as possible, not only as performing ensembles, but also as student volunteers in a variety of areas for several thousands of hours each year.

We are very appreciative of all that Englewood, FAME, and the surrounding areas do for our band program as well as our school.

We would be honored to have you attend some of our events. Check out our website for more details at www.bandsoflbhs.com for dates, times and details. Thanks again Englewood; best hometown ever.

Dianna Chess Walston

Englewood

