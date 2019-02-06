Editor:
This morning I got up and fixed myself a cup of coffee and then checked my two email accounts, deleted five emails, sent 12 to spam and opened and read six emails and replied to three of them.
I then went into my Facebook account, read and wrote four posts and then onto Instagram to see if there was anything I missed yesterday. Then I took another sip of coffee.
Refreshed, I opened Twitter and read five interesting tweets. Looking at U-tube next, I watched two videos, one about a dog who liked to retrieve sticks and another about Beavers in the wild. I then looked at three websites, sent four messages to spam and emailed an electronic birthday card to my aunt in Boston, and then downloaded a picture of my cat and emailed it to a friend. I then checked Amazon for any deals on something I didn’t need.
I took another sip of coffee and took a virtual tour of the dream house that I can’t afford.
Then I checked my phone for any voicemail messages and returned two calls and left messages on both, as you never can reach the person you are calling on the first try. I checked my phone for any texts and sent out three texts on my experiences on the Internet this morning, just for the heck of it.
Then, I checked my Facebook account again, in case I missed anything.
Oh my gosh, its almost time for lunch! Boy, the time sure seems to fly by these days. Can’t seem to get anything done. Oh well, maybe tomorrow.
Skip McTighe
Punta Gorda
