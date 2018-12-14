Editor:
When I was a single mom in the early 1970s in New York, I had a navy blue pea coat. Unfortunately the buttons had fallen off and I didn’t have money to buy new ones. Every time I went to my mother’s house she reprimanded me because my coat didn’t have any buttons.
On Christmas Day, I went to her house and shook all the presents under the tree with my name. There was a jewelry size box and I was astonished that my mom had bought me extravagant jewelry. She saved that box for last and I couldn’t wait to see the jewelry that she had bought for me.
When I opened it, there were the buttons for my pea coat.
I cried when I opened the box -- not because there wasn’t any jewelry, but because she was thoughtful enough to get me the expensive buttons so she could keep me warm and cozy, as mothers always do. It was the most thoughtful and beautiful gift I have ever received.
I made an ornament with the buttons and every year I think of her when I put it on the tree. It’s not a pretty ornament on the outside, but the inside holds all the memories of that beautiful Christmas gift.
(Editor's note: Christmas story to tell? Sent it to us as letters@sun-herald.com. Please keep submissions to 250 words or less.)
Linda Rowan
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.