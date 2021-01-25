Editor:

My dad taught me a great lesson: Sometimes paying for a mistake; cutting my losses; or being taken by a trusted friend, should be looked at like a cheap lesson.

To the Punta Gorda Airport Authority I say, buy out Vasey's contract and send him packing. The $55,000.00 (11 months pay) is a really cheap lesson.

The lesson here?: Don't hire mergers and aquisition groups to advise on the airport. Why do you need advice to fix what ain't broken? Let Mr. Carr be your guide. He is your 'solicitor.' Hire local, if you must.

I will be happy to advise in Vasey's capacity as a citizen for free. I have nothing to gain but what I already have: My small, manageable, beloved Charlotte County.

Bill Kitsch

Punta Gorda

