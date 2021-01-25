Editor:
My dad taught me a great lesson: Sometimes paying for a mistake; cutting my losses; or being taken by a trusted friend, should be looked at like a cheap lesson.
To the Punta Gorda Airport Authority I say, buy out Vasey's contract and send him packing. The $55,000.00 (11 months pay) is a really cheap lesson.
The lesson here?: Don't hire mergers and aquisition groups to advise on the airport. Why do you need advice to fix what ain't broken? Let Mr. Carr be your guide. He is your 'solicitor.' Hire local, if you must.
I will be happy to advise in Vasey's capacity as a citizen for free. I have nothing to gain but what I already have: My small, manageable, beloved Charlotte County.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.