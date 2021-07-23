I am writing this letter to make everyone aware of the scam I experienced at a local car dealership in Port Charlotte.
My husband went there to trade his truck in on a pre-certified vehicle. He brought the papers home for me to look over.
I questioned an amount added at the end of the deal for $1,175. My husband said that is for the extended warranty they told him, he had to buy with a pre-certified vehicle. I said, no we don't want that.
When we went back to the dealership to question the deal. I was again told we had to buy the extended warranty. After arguing with the sales manager for a good 20 minutes, I told him we were walking away from the deal.
I then checked with a different dealership, was it also their practice to force their customers to buy an extended warranty. They stated “No way!”
The original dealership told me they add this to every pre-certified vehicle they sell and no one else had ever questioned it. I said you are taking advantage of people, especially senior citizens, (my husband is 73). We left the dealership only to have the manager call me within 10 minutes to say they would do the deal without the extended warranty. We did go back and do the deal only because my husband really liked the car.
This has been on my mind ever since. It just is not right! Is what they are doing even legal? Buyers beware!
